Teach Ascension Academy accepting applications for Alternative Certification Program

Staff report

Ascension Public Schools is currently accepting applications for its Teach Ascension Academy (TAA), the district's alternative certification program. Applications are due by Feb. 1.

"The Teach Ascension Academy provides us with the opportunity to engage our community in supporting our schools. By engaging people from outside education, we provide our kids with many different perspectives that enhance their learning experience," said Supervisor of TAP and Teacher Development Dawn Love, Ed.D., who oversees TAA.

"Our program’s greatest strength is that we provide our community members with the opportunity to shape the future of our community through the ultimate act of service: educating children. Our TAA Teachers bring a desire to teach to the classroom, but what they often find is that teaching is the most rewarding experience because of how our students impact them for the better," said Love.

In 2015, Ascension launched the TAA program to recruit, train and hire teachers from alternative professions or academic programs. This one-year program includes four weeks of intensive professional development over the summer, placement as a teacher during the school year with weekly professional development and master, mentor and supervising teacher support.

Tuition for the program is $4,000, but there are no out-of-pocket expenses for candidates as long as they teach in an Ascension Parish public school for two years.

Teach Ascension Academy offers certification in 29 content areas such as Early Childhood; Elementary Education; Middle Grades English, Mathematics, and Science; various High School subjects, as well as Special Education.

MINIMUM PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS:

Hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution with a minimum GPA of 2.5 or higher as evidenced by an official transcript,

Have passing scores on PRAXIS Core Tests (or equivalent ACT(22)/SAT score(1030)) and PRAXIS Core Tests (content knowledge) for the designated area in which the teacher will be teaching, and

Be selected into the program after participating in a rigorous selection process.

TEACHER TRAINING:

Candidates that successfully complete the interview process will complete four weeks of intensive professional development.

Sessions during this training will include:

Classroom Management

Child and Adolescent Psychology

Standards-Based Lesson and Unit Planning based on student need and Backwards Design

Foundational Reading

Teaching high-poverty students

Candidates will also be given field experience during the summer. Teachers will observe, co-teach, plan, and teach lessons during a summer school program in Ascension Parish. After the initial training and internship are completed, candidates will be evaluated to determine readiness for classroom placement in one of the district’s schools.

For more information about TAA, visit www.apsb.org/TeachAscension. To submit an application, visit www.apsb.org/ApplyNow.