Catholic Schools Week proclaimed in Ascension Parish

Staff report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed Jan. 31 through Feb. 6 as Catholic Schools Week.

Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School in Donaldsonville, St. Theresa in Gonzales, and St. John in Prairieville were recognized in the proclamations.

Cointment met with students and faculty from parish Catholic schools to mark the occasion.

In a related note, Ascension Catholic has been preparing for the annual Seafood Extravaganza.

Due to the pandemic, the event will be a drive-through format along St. Vincent Street.

Pick-up will begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 27.

Tickets are $30 and can be ordered through the high school office at 311 St. Vincent Street, Donaldsonville.

For more information, call (225) 473-9227.