Ascension Parish Schools’ top principals, teachers honored

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board recently honored its principals and teachers of the year.

Principals recognized were: Karen Daigle of Lowery Elementary School, Jeremy Muse of Lake Elementary School, and Beth Templet of St. Amant High School.

Teachers honored were: Cristen Larousse of Lakeside Primary School; Kathryn Bourgeois of Dutchtown Middle School, and Dirk Schexnaydre of Dutchtown High School.

In other Ascension Parish Public Schools news:

-- The district, which is the largest employer in the parish, is hiring for 49 open positions.

Jobs include positions as teacher, secretary, maintenance worker, and bus driver.

Open positions can be viewed at: www.apsb.org/applynow.

-- As part of a special recruiting initiative, Nicholls State University education majors were invited to a “Future Teachers of Excellence Experience.”

The event was hosted by Donaldsonville Primary School.