Ascension Parish virtual teacher career fair set for April 21

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools will host a virtual teacher career fair April 21 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Those interested can apply at www.apsb.org/applynow. Required documents include Praxis scores, certificate, acceptance letter into an alternative certification program, and transcripts. A one-way interview will be completed through sparkhire.com.

Principals will invite candidates to a two-way interview online. Candidates must have an application on file to be considered for a position.