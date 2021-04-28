Ascension Parish Schools honor Support Personnel of the Year
Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the school and district winners of its Support Personnel of the Year for 2020-21: Kim Harvey from Lakeside Primary is the Primary School Support Person of the Year, Marcus Jones from Dutchtown Middle is the Middle School Support Person of the Year, and Alison Clingfost from Dutchtown High is the High School Support Person of the Year.
All support personnel were selected by their respective school peers and were recognized at this week's Ascension Parish School Board Meeting.
"No matter where they are, our children deserve excellence at every touchpoint, and I am just so grateful to be a part of a group of people like this," Superintendent David Alexander said. "You have all done such an amazing job in getting us all the way through this school year. It's just incredible. You, our support staff of the year, are models of teamwork and service. I know that every day you are learning new things and all of you are leaders."
High School Support Personnel Of The Year
- Adline Griffin, School A Secretary, APPLe Digital Academy
- Asante Knockum, Custodian, Donaldsonville High School
- Allison Clingfost, School B Secretary, Dutchtown High School
(High School Support Person Of The Year)
- Jeannine Massey, RNC, CFN, School Nurse, Early College Option
- Shannon Hattier, Career Coach, East Ascension High School
- Jodi Sheets, BSN, RN, School Nurse, St. Amant High School
Middle School Support Personnel Of The Year
- Stephanie Barnes, School A Secretary, Bluff Middle School
- Mandy Marcus, School B Secretary, Central Middle School
- Marcus Jones, Paraprofessional, Dutchtown Middle School
(Middle School Support Person Of The Year)
- Heather French, Paraprofessional, Galvez Middle School
- Elizabeth Bond, Paraprofessional, Gonzales Middle School
- Theresa Smith, Paraprofessional, Lake Elementary School
- Michael Sharper, Math Support, Lowery Middle School
- Stanley Morand, Custodian, Prairieville Middle School
- Arthur Shepheard, Custodian, St. Amant Middle School
Primary School Support Personnel Of The Year
- Stephon Henry, Custodian, Ascension Head Start
- Brandi Harper, School A Secretary, Bluff Ridge Primary School
- Keo Brown, Paraprofessional, Bullion Primary School
- Lisa Cavalier, ISSP Aide, Central Primary School
- Danielle McBride, Food Service Technician, Donaldsonville Primary School
- Sharnette Harvey Nicholas Paraprofessional, Duplessis Primary School
- Rose Riney, Paraprofessional, Dutchtown Primary School
- Stacy deVeer, Librarian’s Aide, Galvez Primary School
- Ebony Jackson, Paraprofessional, Gonzales Primary School
- Maria Chatman, School B Secretary, G.W. Carver Primary School
- Kim Harvey, Paraprofessional, Lakeside Primary School
(Primary School Support Person Of The Year)
- Laneisha Stephens, Paraprofessional, Lowery Elementary School
- Connie Penix, Librarian’s Aide, Oak Grove Primary School
- Leslie Buratt, School A Secretary, Pecan Grove Primary School
- Raegan Stonemark, School A Secretary, Prairieville Primary School
- Stacie Harris, School B Secretary, Sorrento Primary School
- Melanie Lewis, Paraprofessional, Spanish Lake Primary School
- Lauri Lieux, Librarian’s Aide, St. Amant PrimarySchool