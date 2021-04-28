Ascension Parish Schools honor Support Personnel of the Year

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the school and district winners of its Support Personnel of the Year for 2020-21: Kim Harvey from Lakeside Primary is the Primary School Support Person of the Year, Marcus Jones from Dutchtown Middle is the Middle School Support Person of the Year, and Alison Clingfost from Dutchtown High is the High School Support Person of the Year.

All support personnel were selected by their respective school peers and were recognized at this week's Ascension Parish School Board Meeting.

"No matter where they are, our children deserve excellence at every touchpoint, and I am just so grateful to be a part of a group of people like this," Superintendent David Alexander said. "You have all done such an amazing job in getting us all the way through this school year. It's just incredible. You, our support staff of the year, are models of teamwork and service. I know that every day you are learning new things and all of you are leaders."

High School Support Personnel Of The Year

Adline Griffin, School A Secretary, APPLe Digital Academy

Asante Knockum, Custodian, Donaldsonville High School

Allison Clingfost, School B Secretary, Dutchtown High School

(High School Support Person Of The Year)

Jeannine Massey, RNC, CFN, School Nurse, Early College Option

Shannon Hattier, Career Coach, East Ascension High School

Jodi Sheets, BSN, RN, School Nurse, St. Amant High School

Middle School Support Personnel Of The Year

Stephanie Barnes, School A Secretary, Bluff Middle School

Mandy Marcus, School B Secretary, Central Middle School

Marcus Jones, Paraprofessional, Dutchtown Middle School

(Middle School Support Person Of The Year)

Heather French, Paraprofessional, Galvez Middle School

Elizabeth Bond, Paraprofessional, Gonzales Middle School

Theresa Smith, Paraprofessional, Lake Elementary School

Michael Sharper, Math Support, Lowery Middle School

Stanley Morand, Custodian, Prairieville Middle School

Arthur Shepheard, Custodian, St. Amant Middle School

Primary School Support Personnel Of The Year

Stephon Henry, Custodian, Ascension Head Start

Brandi Harper, School A Secretary, Bluff Ridge Primary School

Keo Brown, Paraprofessional, Bullion Primary School

Lisa Cavalier, ISSP Aide, Central Primary School

Danielle McBride, Food Service Technician, Donaldsonville Primary School

Sharnette Harvey Nicholas Paraprofessional, Duplessis Primary School

Rose Riney, Paraprofessional, Dutchtown Primary School

Stacy deVeer, Librarian’s Aide, Galvez Primary School

Ebony Jackson, Paraprofessional, Gonzales Primary School

Maria Chatman, School B Secretary, G.W. Carver Primary School

Kim Harvey, Paraprofessional, Lakeside Primary School

(Primary School Support Person Of The Year)