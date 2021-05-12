Ascension Catholic fourth graders raise money for children’s hospital

Staff Report

Ascension Catholic School fourth-grade students Evie Landry and Bella Crochet raised $500 in donations for the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Landry made and sold bracelets, while Crochet baked and sold cake pops to raise the funds.

Over the Easter break, the students visited the children’s hospital, where they met Teddi Hymel Hessburg and Alana Marcello, both alumni of the school, and Sharon Wesberry, who serves as Child Life Manager.