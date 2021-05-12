Ascension Parish seniors celebrate end of school year

Staff Report

Ascension Parish seniors celebrated the end of the school year as they head into graduation festivities.

East Ascension High School seniors continued the longtime tradition of jumping into the pond across from the school’s campus along East Worthey Street in Gonzales.

St. Amant High School seniors also had a fun time splashing around campus, as members of the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department joined them with fire trucks.

Next, the students look forward to their graduation ceremonies.

Parish public school graduation ceremonies are: May 12 for Dutchtown High School, May 13 for St. Amant High School, and May 14 for both Donaldsonville High School and East Ascension High School.