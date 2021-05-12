St. Theresa’s Chris Musso retires after 41 years

Staff Report

Chris Musso, principal of St. Theresa School in Gonzales, retired recently after a 41-year career.

The school celebrated a special retirement mass. Students from every grade brought mementoes to show their appreciation for her many years of dedication to the school.

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and former longtime mayor Johnny Berthelot attended the mass and presented a key to the City of Gonzales to Musso.

The day, April 29, was declared “Chris Musso Retirement Day.”

“It was a special celebration for a special lady,” a colleague stated in a social media post. “We will miss seeing you around school and wish you many fun, relaxing adventures in your retirement.”