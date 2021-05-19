Ascension Parish schools celebrate graduation ceremonies

Staff Report

The six Ascension Parish high schools held graduation ceremonies for the 2021 classes.

Dutchtown, East Ascension, St. Amant, and Donaldsonville - the four parish public schools - celebrated commencement from May 12 through May 14.

The parish’s private schools, Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian, held the traditional ceremonies at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville and Household of Faith Church in Gonzales.

Ascension Catholic’s valedictorians were: Xiang Qin Jiang, Miranda Landry, and Matthew LaFleur. Salutatorian was Emma Ball.

Ascension Christian’s valedictorian was Kinslei Scroggs. Salutatorian was Hallie Dupre.

St. Amant graduates celebrated commencement at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Valedictorian was Ella Roussel. Salutatorian was Micale Braud.

East Ascension held its graduation at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales. Valedictorian was Ann Nguyen. Co-salutatorians were Kelsey Robillard and Kollin Bassie.

Dutchtown kicked off the week holding its ceremony at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Co-valedictorians were Grace Vasterling and Sophie Sumner.

Donaldsonville High School held its ceremony May 14. The valedictorians were Shalin Bell and Joel Walker Jr. Salutatorian was Joshua Brown.