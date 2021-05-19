Donaldsonville High School’s Class of 2021 celebrates graduation

Staff Report

Donaldsonville High School held commencement exercises on the evening of May 14 at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.

The valedictorians were Shalin Bell and Joel Walker Jr. Salutatorian was Joshua Brown.

Graduates included: Trent Allen, Annasheka Askins, Shalin Bell, Jamari Ben, Daisha Bennett, Bryce Biloups, Samantha Bourg, Rayond Briley Jr., Joshua Brown, Tyrese Brown, Pashae’ Butler, Trent Carter, Destiny Cayette, Jared Cayette, Jaden Cheatham, Joshua Collier, Blake Comeaux Jr., Kendall Converse Jr., Erion Dabney, Quinntaz Dabney, Taekeisha Dabney, Rayanna Daggs, Andre Dunbar, Donte Dunbar, Da’Kyra Elphage, Amaury Ester, Trinity Fernandez, Wardell Forcell Jr., Kavon Foster, and Ajah’nae Francis.

Also: Taija Gillard, Macquelyn Grant, Elton Green, Yahir Gutierrez, Christian Howard, Torianno Howard Jr., Ty’Anthony Jackson, Frank James Jr., Levona James, Je’Nia Johnson, Leryon Johnson, Rae’land Johnson, Jamar Jones Jr., Joshua Joseph, Ky’lin Joseph, Michael Joseph Jr., Ramon Joseph, Shauncey Joseph, Morgan Joshua, Dedrick Landry, Rashad Landry, Jon’tay LeBlanc, Keyle Levy, Kayden Marshall, Jasmine McKinney, Katlyna Miller, Jada Millien, Jaimica Millien, Vincent Mills Jr., Jaysha Mitchell, and Aaron Monroe.

Also: Richard North Jr., Kyla Pierre, Jace Pleasant, A’ng’ell Riney, A’maya Russell, Derrick Sanders, Latonya Sanders, Da’Miah Sanders, Jason Schonberg Jr., Alaina Sharat, Malique Shaw, Chasse Simon, Khalil Singleton, Daniel Smith, Tiana Smith, Ja’ Southall, Kali Southall, Kyla Southall, Jason Spurlock Jr., Zyria Sullivan, Jasmine Taylor, Joel Walker Jr., Kevin Walker Jr., Eric White Jr., Lantonio White, Leonard Williams, Saa’miyah Williams, Taylor Williams, Ron Winchester Jr., and Tyandria Zachary.

The class motto was a quote attributed to Walt Disney: “Around here, however, we don’t look backward for very long. We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things, because we’re curious...and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.”

The class song was “I Was There” by Beyonce. The class flower was red rose, and colors were red, black, and white.