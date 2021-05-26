Donaldsonville graduates, teachers of the year honored

Staff Report

The City of Donaldsonville recognized the Donaldsonville High School Class of 2021 and the teachers of the year during Mayor Leroy Sullivan’s Making Progress program.

Valedictorians honored were Joel Walker Jr. and Shalin Bell. Salutatorian was Joshua Brown.

Educators recognized were: Tanya Mitchell of Donaldsonville Primary, Breonna Taylor of Lowery Elementary, Jassmine West of Lowery Middle, and Chelsea Davis of Donaldsonville High. Lowery Middle Principal Michael Hilton also spoke during the program.

The program will recognize graduates of Ascension Catholic High School at a later date.