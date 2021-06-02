Ascension Catholic graduates, teachers of the year honored

Staff Report

The City of Donaldsonville recognized the Ascension Catholic High School Class of 2021 and the teachers of the year during Mayor Leroy Sullivan’s Making Progress program.

Valedictorians honored were Miranda Landry, Matthew LaFleur, and Qin Jiang. Salutatorian was Emma Ball.

Educators recognized as teachers of the year were: Tammy Matirne, Connie Louis, and Briggette Dunn.

The Donaldsonville High School Class of 2021 graduates and teachers of the year were honored during the prior week.