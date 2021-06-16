Ascension Parish Schools announces leadership appointments

Staff Report

Ascension Public Schools released the appointments of three new school leaders: Kimberly Ammons as the new principal of Prairieville Primary, Laura Freeman as the assistant principal of the new Sugar Mill Primary, and Michalyn Ourso as the new assistant principal of Prairieville Primary.

“It is an honor to introduce exceptional employees who are stepping into new leadership roles. We are so grateful that they have the courage and desire to serve the students of Ascension Parish,” Superintendent David Alexander said.

PRINCIPAL OF PRAIRIEVILLE PRIMARY

Ammons began her career in public education by teaching fourth- and fifth-grade students at Lowery Elementary before becoming a mentor teacher at the school. Ammons moved to Prairieville Primary six years ago to work as an instructional coach. She became the assistant principal of PVP three years ago.

“I am so humbled and honored to be chosen for this position. I do not take my work lightly. I love what I do and can’t imagine doing anything else,” Ammons said. “Thank you for believing in me and allowing me to take over this amazing honor. I promise to do my best for the students and families of Prairieville Primary.”

Ammons earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.

She and her husband, Mark, have a daughter named McKenna.

ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL OF SUGAR MILL PRIMARY

Freeman grew up in Baton Rouge but moved to Ascension Parish in 2002. Since starting her teaching career in her home city, Freeman has gone on to teach throughout Ascension’s schools. Her experience includes Galvez Primary, Central Primary, Sorrento Primary, and Donaldsonville Primary. Freeman has also worked as a Mentor Teacher and, most recently, as a Master Teacher.

“I am honored to serve in this position,” Freeman said. “I promise to work hard with all stakeholders, especially the parents and community of Sugar Mill Primary, to make great things happen.”

Freeman earned a bachelor’s in elementary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. She is married to Wayne Freeman and has three children: Audrey, David, and Caroline.

ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL OF PRAIRIEVILLE PRIMARY

Ourso grew up in Ascension Parish and graduated from St. Amant High. Her first job out of college was at Dutchtown Middle as a science and social studies teacher. She then moved to Central Middle as a member of the leadership team.

Her experience includes serving as an instructional coach for Lake Elementary, where she attended elementary school, and participating in the district's Administrative Internship Program at Prairieville Middle and Pecan Grove Primary. Most recently, Ourso served as Prairieville Primary’s Teacher Coach throughout 2020.

“I am excited to be able to lead alongside Mrs. Ammons to continue to serve the phenomenal students, staff, and community of Prairieville Primary in my new role as Assistant Principal,” Ourso said.

Ourso earned a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.

She resides in St. Amant with her husband, Luke, and their three children: Owen, Ellyn, and Amelia.

These three leadership appointments are effective July 1. For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org.