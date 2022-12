Check out Ascension Parish graduates from University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Staff Report

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette celebrated its Fall 2022 graduates during commencement ceremonies.

A total of 1,214 degrees will be conferred, according to the university.

Ascension Parish graduates included:

Baccalaureate Degree

Arts

Daisy L Guidry

Business Administration

Nicholas Salvador Battaglia and Christian C Merrick

Engineering

Austin Gauthier and Ryan A Strong

Liberal Arts

Olivia R Arceneaux, Austin R Bankert, Lauren Elizabeth DeLaughter, Maria Lee DeRoche, and Mary Elizabeth Macias

Nursing & Health Sciences

Taylor S Boatner, Tasha Elbert, Devynn Gaudet, Savannah Claire Phillips, and Mikayla Marie Timmons

Sciences

Jacob P Gauthreaux, Guy Anthony Harry, Trevor J Karl, Erin Elizabeth Landry, and Lindsey Michelle Oxford

University College

Kailey L Alaniz, Kamrin Griffin, Lauren Higgins, Crystal White, and DaRon Anthony Williams

Master’s Degree

Business Administration

Megan Ann Chiasson, Albert Earl Felix, Jason Leon Worley, and Victoria Paige Zaunbrecher

Liberal Arts

Cheramie Faith Wagoner