Check out Nicholls State University's December 2022 graduates from Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Nicholls State University in Thibodaux awarded 664 degrees to students during its fall commencement ceremony Dec. 10.

Of the degrees awarded, 95 were previously posted for Summer 2022 graduates.

Ascension Parish graduates included: Lakin Allen, Daymin Benoit, Sha'Tia Campbell, Erin Cheneval, Jahnoi Daley, Jayden Dugas, Cade Fortenberry, Madison Guillory, Skye Jenkins, Davon Johnson, Jaci-Lynn Kirkland, Benjamin Leboeuf, Mason Lewis, Kristin Rounds, Eric Sims, Moses Sunseri, Sydney Thompson, Erica Williby, and Lawrencia Young.

Summer graduates included: Christopher Beckman, Mason Braud, Jett Eymard, Aaron Landry, and Julia Sancho.