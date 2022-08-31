Sunshine Bridge inspection complete; no lane restrictions

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that inspection and painting on the Sunshine Bridge, Hwy. 70 in St. James Parish, are complete. As a result, there are no longer any travel restrictions in place. Permitted loads had been prohibited from crossing while inspections were taking place.

As an example of how bridge inspections are crucial to Louisiana’s infrastructure, the inspection revealed a crack in one of the 168 vertical structural members of the bridge. The crack resulted in a lane closure and continual monitoring until repairs were made on Aug. 27, a day ahead of schedule.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region for which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org.