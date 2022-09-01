West Ascension flag football clinches title with 10-1 record in recreation play

Special to the Chief

West Ascension recreation won the 2022 flag football league with a 10-1 record.

The Donaldsonville flag football team consists of middle school players between the ages of 11 and 12 or early 13.

"This is one of the best group of kids I have coached in a very long time," said Coach Jerry Butler.

As coordinator of the program, Butler released the following statement:

"Citizens don't call me coach for no reason. I made this name by working with children in my community and in the school system. We together must learn for better unity help your kids in the community. He who wishes to secure the good of others has already secured his own. Help each other, understand each other, serve each other.I have learned over the years that in order to be a good coach you have to establish a bonded relationship with your players. Coach Alvin Thomas and I have developed a plan of action to move forward with our children no matter what it takes. Coach Thomas is Number 1 when it comes down to children in the community of Donaldsonville. He stated, "If I can help somebody as I pass along the way then my living shall not be in vain". This is business not politics, when it comes to our children. I will always do my best for them.Our kids are very special because, to be as good as it can be, a team has to buy into what you as the coach are doing. They have to feel you’re a part of them and they’re a part of you. Coaches have to watch for what they don’t want to see and listen to what they don’t want to hear. You must understand that to be successful.I think the most important thing about coaching is that you have to have a sense of confidence about what you’re doing. Everybody cannot be a coach. Sorry! No! Just can't be!

It is not what the coach knows; it is what his players have learned. But, if the coach doesn't know what to teach, how can a player learn or even listen? How will the players know?Example: Two experienced players side by side. One is a running back, the other is a quarterback. Both have the same potential until someone gets into the mix and drops the ball flat out. The coach can have the best strategy to secure it, but unless it placed in the pocket correctly its potential means nothing. I'm a firm believer that when you're put in a position to really affect young people who are going to run the world one day, if you're able to be in their life at a young age and make a positive impact, I think that's a beautiful thing.I want to do what I love to do, which is act, and hopefully through that, leave a positive impact somehow, someway, with somebody.

God has blessed me with a gift, and I will run with it as fast as I can. We both work our kids to a full potential until they call me asking me to come to practice on a off day. You have to be a committed and you have to get your players, particularly your leaders, to believe in what you’re trying to accomplish on the football field. I have learned over the years how to hold a team together. How to lift some kids up, how to calm others down, until finally they’ve got one heartbeat, together, a team.Some people reading this passage don't like success because of who's having it! But you will not stop me! If you read this or not, I will speak out! Some may not get a chance to accomplish goals, but let me tell you God is special, and better than good. I say that because I am a witness. We will fight to the end for our kids. You may tell me no in some cases, but guess what, God says yes!I enjoy winning and very much dislike losing – but I did not allow either of them to obsess me. Coaching is an action, not a title and actions results into success! Everyone wants to be great. You probably won’t even notice us, but we’ll make sure you get to the right people in front of the right audience. Our message will be heard. It’s more than just nice words. We’ll make you feel like your business is our number one priority. You can always count on us to deliver. We’re here for you. "We only build Champions."Coach J Butler / Coordinator