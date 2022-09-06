Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to host basketball tournament, car show Sept. 17

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will host a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and car show on Sept. 17 at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville to help raise money for the South Louisiana Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation.

The event is free to the public. It will include food and entertainment for the entire family.

Fees have been waived thanks to CF Industries and Oatis Janitorial Services sponsoring this year’s tournament.

Registration is open for cars, trucks, and motorcycles in the car show/contest. There is a $25 donation fee to enter. Three anonymous judges will select the top rides.

To participate and/or make donations, contact Lt. Mike Brooks at (225) 621-8851 or via email at mbrooks@ascensionsheriff.com.

Thanks to Elray Kocke Services Inc. for helping the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office put on this event.