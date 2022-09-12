Ascension Parish firefighters remember 9/11

Staff Report

Ascension Parish firefighters held a ceremony to mark 21 years since the 9/11 attacks.

Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc, chairman of Ascension Parish Fire District 1, shared remarks from the ceremony:

Ascension Parish elected officials, distinguished guests, first responders, ladies and gentlemen; host members of our event today thank you for the gathering today to remember the loved ones lost 21 years ago today:

We are here to honor those 2,977 lives claimed by the brutal attacks of September 11th, 2001: men and women who woke that day never anticipating an attack on their place of work or against this country; innocents who hailed from 90 nations and all walks of life; attackers perpetrating murder that fateful day.

But heroism and compassion were boundless on 9/11.

Patriots from all backgrounds and all walks of life responded with speed, with courage, and with compassion.

In the aftermath of the attack, our service members, our nation rallied together as one.

So, today, we remember the loss of so many in New York City, in a somber field in Pennsylvania, and in our Pentagon, and in many battles since -- and some of those battles are still raging. Here in Ascension Parish we observe 9-11, and on 9/11 every year we again are "mindful" and "resolute that their deaths, like their lives, shall have meaning"; and that is in how we carry forward our responsibility to protect America.

On this day we remember the fallen. The innocent who lost their lives on that fateful morning. We remember the selfless act of saving countless more lives by giving up their own on flight 93. We remember the heroes, the firefighters, ems, and police who ran into the wreckage to save who they could, knowing they may not and did not come back. We remember the countless service members who have given their lives for this great country, and the ones who made it back home with their own demons. We are thankful on this day for our families, friends, and neighbors who we can share this day and every day with. To all the Patriots who came before us, are serving today, and will come after us. Thank you and God Bless these United States of America.

On this day 21 years ago, 246 people went to sleep in preparation for their morning flights. 2,606 people went to sleep in preparation for work the next morning. 343 firefighters went to sleep in preparation for their morning shift. 60 police officers went to sleep in preparation for morning patrol. 8 paramedics went to sleep in preparation for the morning shift of saving lives. None of them saw past 10:00 a.m. September 11, 2001. In one single moment life may never be the same. As you live and enjoy the breaths you take today, tonight before you go to sleep in preparation for your life tomorrow, kiss the ones you love, snuggle a little tighter, and never take one second of your life for granted.

We will Never forget. 9.11.01 – Here in Ascension Parish!