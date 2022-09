Staff Report

The intersection of Hwy. 70 and Hwy. 3089 near Donaldsonville was reported as closed due to a collision involving a train and an 18-wheeler.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, no injuries were reported.

The railroad crossing may be closed for several hours, deputies said. An alternate route is the Hwy. 70 service road.

"Please be cautious if traveling in this area," an APSO social media post stated.