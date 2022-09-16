Ascension Parish deputy to sing national anthem at New Orleans Saints game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Staff Report

There's been a change of plans - Ascension Parish's own Mike Brooks will be singing the national anthem Sept. 18 for the New Orleans Saints home season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brooks, an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office First Lt., announced via Facebook he will be performing sooner than the previously scheduled Oct. 16 game against the Cincinatti Bengals.

He said the honor to sing before an NFL game is usually given to a recording artist or a local musician.

"If you find the time please tune in! Thanks for all the support everyone has been showing me. I deeply appreciate you all," Brooks stated.

He has been known locally for his strong singing voice, often leading songs at area events. He sang the national anthem at the state capital in Baton Rouge for National Police Week.

As for the Saints, the 1-0 team is gearing up for a match-up against Tom Brady and the Bucs, another 1-0 NFC South team.

Kickoff is set for noon.