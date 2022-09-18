Donaldsonville Walmart robbed by two masked men, each stole a cash register

Staff Report

Two masked men each stole a cash register and fled the Walmart in Donaldsonville around noon Sept. 18.

According to an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office news release, the suspects left the store in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Traverse or Equinox, with dark rims.

According to a witness, the customer service area was where the robbery took place.

The store is located at 37000 Hwy. 3089 in Donaldsonville.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.