Ascension Parish recognizes Direct Service Professional Appreciation Week

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council and President Clint Cointment welcomed The Arc of East Ascension to mark Sept. 11-17 as Direct Service Professionals Appreciation Week.

The honor was presented during the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Sept. 15 in Gonzales.

A Direct Support Professional, known as a DSP, is someone who works directly with people who have intellectual or developmental disabilities. DSPs aim to assist people in realizing their full potential. They help people become integrated and engaged in their community.