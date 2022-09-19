Ascension Parish's Mike Brooks delivers rousing performance of national anthem at Saints game

Staff Report

A highlight of the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game came before the teams kicked off as Ascension Parish's Mike Brooks delivered a powerful rendition of the national anthem.

Before Tom Brady and the Bucs battled to a 20-10 win in the Superdome, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office first lieutenant stood at the 50-yard-line and sang powerfully as a giant American flag was displayed behind him.

Brooks was scheduled originally to perform before the Saints' game against the Cincinatti Bengals, but the organization informed him during the week that he could step onto the turf earlier.

In a Facebook post, he said the honor to sing before an NFL game is usually given to a recording artist or a local musician.

"Thanks for all the support everyone has been showing me. I deeply appreciate you all," Brooks stated on social media.

He has been known locally for his strong singing voice, often leading songs at area events. He sang the national anthem at the state capital in Baton Rouge for National Police Week.