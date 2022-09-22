Two sought in theft of lawn truck, equipment: Ascension Parish detectives

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are working to identify two men in connection with the theft of a lawn truck and equipment.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.