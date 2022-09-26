Belle Rose man charged with extortion, returned to Ascension Parish jail on unrelated charges

Staff Report

A Belle Rose man was charged following an investigation into alleged extortion in June 2021.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 26-year-old Terrance Joseph Dupaty Jr. in connection with a complaint received from an area attorney who told investigators the suspect threatened to harm the attorney's family if retainer funds were not returned for work already done.

Investigators reported the attorney provided evidence in relation to the complaint.

Detectives determined probable cause existed to charge Dupaty with extortion, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Dupaty was being held on unrelated charges in Ascension Parish.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of extortion and failure to appear in Assumption Parish on June 28, 2021, on charges of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond on Dupaty was set at $50,000, and he was returned to the Ascension Parish Jail.