Justice Department awards over $250,000 in grants to Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge sheriff's offices
Staff Report
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $210,193, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $14,586.
These awards will be used to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on each agency’s state and local needs and conditions, the release added.