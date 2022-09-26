Suspect leads deputies on over 120 mph pursuit, crashes into Donaldsonville house: Assumption Parish sheriff

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a St. James man on felony charges after a chase reaching more than 120 miles per hour started in the Belle Rose area and ended with a crash into a Donaldsonville house late Sept. 23.

In a news release, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 29-year-old Davonta Herbert in connection with the pursuit.

A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding when the driver, later identified as Herbert, reportedly engaged in a pursuit into Ascension Parish.

The suspect's vehicle struck the patrol unit during the chase, according to deputies. The pursuit ended on Evangeline Drive in Donaldsonville, where the vehicle struck several mailboxes before hitting the house.

Herbert was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: aggravated flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property – felony, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driving under a suspended driver’s license, speeding, and probation violation.

Herbert remained incarcerated in lieu of $160,000 on traffic related charges. He was ordered held without bond on the probation violation.