Ascension Parish Lt. Col. Laura Gremillion graduates FBI National Academy

Staff Report

Lt. Col. Laura Gremillion graduated from the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy, representing the 14th deputy and first female deputy to do so in Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office history.

The graduation took place Sept. 13 at the National Academy in Quantico, Va., according to an APSO news release.

Nationally, fewer than 1 percent of law enforcement professionals have the opportunity to attend the program.

As the Deputy Chief of Administration, Gremillion oversees the Administration Division, Professional Standards and Accountability Unit, and Civil Unit, among other duties.

She graduated from the LSU Basic Training Academy in 2002, earned a master’s degree in 2010 in the field of Criminal Justice, and has spent most of her 24 years of service with the APSO as a leader and instructor.

She began her career in communications, becoming the division supervisor and taking on many other agency-wide projects, before eventually becoming a member of the senior command staff.

The National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 283rd session consisted of 235 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies.