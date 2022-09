Staff Report

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at an Ascension Parish gas station, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold Sept. 24 at RaceTrack 249 on Hwy. 73 in Geismar.

According to lottery rules, the winner has until March 23, 2023 to claim the prize.

The winning numbers were 3, 9, 21, 24, 29, and a Powerball of 14.

For more information, see Louisiana Lottery's Powerball site.