Ascension Parish detectives investigating burglary at Donaldsonville storage business

Staff Report

Ascension Parish detectives are investigating a burglary at a storage business in Donaldsonville.

Video surveillance footage captured a subject suspected of illegally entering multiple storage units, according to a news release.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.