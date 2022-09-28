Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council inducts 2022 class

Donaldsonville city officials held an induction ceremony Sept. 27 for the 2022-23 Mayor's Youth Advisory Council.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, State Rep. Ken Brass, Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton, and the members of the city council welcomed the new class, which consists of high school students from both Donaldsonville High School and Ascension Catholic High School.

The class includes: President Keagan Davis (AC), First Vice President Kamryn Lennix (DHS/River Parishes Community College), Wynter Baker (DHS/RPCC), Jadah Garrison (DHS), Jaiyah Howard (DHS), Alayha Jackson (DHS), Carter Jarreau (DHS), Kambria Joseph (DHS), Maya Julien (AC), Paisha Porter (DHS), Chelcy Washington (DHS), Alyssa Williams (DHS), and Tyrice White (DHS/RPCC).

Director Tamiko Francis Garrison, the volunteer organizer of the MYAC, said the class represents the eighth year of the program.

The MYAC concept began in 1993 with Garrison’s father, former Donaldsonville Mayor B.J. Francis. Following a dormant period, it returned in 2015 when Garrison and Sullivan worked together to bring back the council.

The program introduces students to local, parish, state, and federal politics. In past years, the students have traveled to conferences both in and out of the state, as well as to Washington, D.C., college fairs, and museums.

To become a member, the student must be an incoming sophomore or junior attending a school located in Donaldsonville, or currently residing in Donaldsonville but attending a school outside of the city. The student must be recommended by a principal, school counselor, teacher or a current MYAC member with the approval of the administration of the school.

The MYAC holds meetings monthly on the first Saturday and attendance is required.

For more information, see the City of Donaldsonville's MYAC page.