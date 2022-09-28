Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Fish Bayou flood control structure

Staff Report

Area officials marked the completion of the Fish Bayou flood control structure with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Alligator Bayou Road previously reopened for travel following an announcement in late August.

"It will significantly ease flooding for residents in and around the area," a parish spokesperson said. "We are grateful to all organizations, contractors, and engineers involved in this project as it sets the tone for more wins for Ascension Parish."

The new flood control structure has been built at Fish Bayou’s confluence with Bayou Manchac. It will reduce flood duration in the Bluff Swamp/Spanish Lake basin.

It was completed with a budgeted cost of $3.5 million, $1 million from the Pontchartrain Levee Board, and $2.5 million funded by the East Ascension Drainage Board.

“Working together with our neighbors in Iberville parish, we have improved this area for our residents. Where once, they have worried about flood waters overtaking the levee, we now have a new mechanism in place to abate the waters," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said in a previous news release.