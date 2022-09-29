Carolina Panthers' Stephen Sullivan donates to Donaldsonville High School in memory of his brother

Staff Report

Stephen Sullivan, a Carolina Panthers tight end and former Donaldsonville High School and LSU star, contributed a donation to his high school's football program in memory of his late brother, Christopher Sullivan.

“I want every young man and woman to have the same opportunities that I have had," the NFL player said. "You have to want it more than everyone else. I always saw myself giving back to my city in any way I can help.”

Sullivan added he is always looking for ways to stay in touch with his local community and impact the lives of those who need it most.

In memory of his brother, with the assistance of the Carolina Panthers, he has raised $4,000 to give back to his alma mater. The funds will go toward equipment and the betterment of the entire Donaldsonville athletic program.

Sullivan said he would not be the man he is today without the people who provided guidance to him over the years. The positive values led him through a successful career as both a Donaldsonville Tiger and an LSU Tiger, eventually leading to the professional level.

"I’m blessed to have many opportunities in life. I’ve seen a lot and done a lot in a short period of time. I have a lot more to learn and see. I try to never forget where I come from," Sullivan said.

He has presented a check to Donaldsonville head coach Brian Richardson and principal Marvin Evans and hopes these funds will benefit Donaldsonville athletics and the players and staff that work tirelessly to make the programs the best they can be.

“With my brother passing, it put my life into perspective and if I could give any advice, it would be that I want to make sure these young kids take full advantage of every opportunity and chance they get in life. Enjoy it, enjoy what you do after school/college! Life is too short. I just want y’all to know that I’m in y’all’s corner, I’m going to try and do my part. Just do yours and never give up," he said.

Sullivan wears No. 84 for the Panthers. He was a player on LSU's 2019 NCAA national championship team, which defeated Clemson in New Orleans. Sullivan went on to be drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, and after playing one season in the northwest, he signed with the Panthers as a free agent in 2021. He currently resides in Charlotte, N.C. and continues to be driven by his passion for family and football.