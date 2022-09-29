Gov. John Bel Edwards scheduled as guest speaker for Donaldsonville event

Staff Report

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will be the guest speaker Oct. 6 for the Smart Start Ascension Early Childhood Education project in Donaldsonville.

A reception will be 9:30-10 a.m. The governor is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m., according to Ascension Parish and City of Donaldsonville officials.

The event will be at the newly renovated B. Lemann and Bro. building at 318 Mississippi Street, Donaldsonville.

Registration is required for the event as space will be limited.

The former West Ascension school campus will be the future early childhood development center. Until it is constructed, the interim location will be the B. Lemann and Bro. building in the downtown area of Donaldsonville.

As it will take an expected two years to construct the permanent facility, the first floor of the historic B. Lemann and Bro. building at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Mississippi Street will be utilized.

The permanent location at 1200 St. Patrick Street is set for January 2025.