Man shot multiple times dies in Donaldsonville subdivision

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man was found dead after being shot multiple times at a house on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the scene about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 30.

David Washington Jr., 31, was found inside a vehicle, deputies said. He reportedly was living at the house at the time and was not a native of Donaldsonville.

Woodland Drive is located in the Bunn Hood subdivision off Hwy. 1.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.