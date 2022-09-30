Renovations at Ascension Parish Library’s Donaldsonville branch move forward

Staff Report

Donaldsonville residents will notice more programming this fall at Ascension Parish Library. With plans for ACT workshops for high school students, free legal help from attorneys, author visits, and seasonal crafts, the library is ready to reconnect with community members.

The library also continues its partnership with the sheriff’s office, providing monthly activities at the Wag Center.

At the end of 2021, the library’s Donaldsonville location temporarily moved into the old bank building at 420 Mississippi St. (across from the permanent building) to allow the existing building to be remodeled.

Rising construction costs and supply chain issues delayed the start of the project.

To save money, the library earlier this year entered a process known as Construction Management at Risk (CMAR), where construction companies submit statements of qualifications about why they should manage the library’s Donaldsonville remodel and the construction of a new library in St. Amant. Through this process, the construction company works with the library’s architect, MultiStudio, to complete the building design and find savings where possible.

After receiving statements from several construction companies, a selection committee identified Lincoln Builders as the best fit for the library. Lincoln Builders is working through the design process for both projects with the architect.

Once that process is complete, they will submit a guaranteed maximum price for the projects. The price submission for the Donaldsonville project is expected to be received before the end of 2022. The renovation will begin shortly after if the Library Board of Control accepts the cost.

“Watching the revitalization efforts in Donaldsonville is something we are excited to support and be a part of,” said APL Director John Stelly. “By providing access to creative technology, we hope to inspire and empower the residents of Donaldsonville to bring their ideas to life and contribute to those efforts.”

In addition to completely renovating the building, plans for the library in Donaldsonville include historical displays that tell the city’s story and the creation of a makerspace. People can use technology and tools to create a vision in this space. The makerspaces will offer technology like digital design software, 3D printers, a laser cutter, and an audiovisual recording studio that can also serve as a virtual reality room. Users will be able to record podcasts and songs as well as make videos with the use of a green screen. Makerspaces also promote creativity and STEAM-based learning.

Residents can learn more about events happening at the library’s temporary location in Donaldsonville and three other sites by checking the calendar on myAPL.org.