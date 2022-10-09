Donaldsonville MYAC's eighth class attends leadership academy

Staff Report

The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council’s eighth year kicked off with a leadership academy at Donaldsonville City Hall.

Nicole Learson, a professional registered parliamentarian, has been teaching Robert's Rules of Order at the leadership academy since 2016, including virtually during the pandemic.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Louisiana District 58 Rep. Ken Brass, Judge Tamiko Garrison, and Donaldsonville Councilmen Lauthaught Delaney and Michael Sullivan also participated in the academy. They shared insights on government at both the state and local levels.

The MYAC class includes: Keagan Davis, President, Ascension Catholic High; Kamryn Lennix, 1st Vice President, Donaldsonville High/River Parishes Community College; Jaiyah Howard, 2nd Vice President, DHS; Maya Julien, Secretary, AC; Kambria Joseph, Treasurer, DHS; Wynter Baker, Mayor, DHS/RPCC; Alyssa Williams, Parliamentarian, DHS; Chelcy Washington, Sgt. at Arms, DHS; Jadah Garrison, City Attorney, DHS; Alayha Jackson, Chief of Police, DHS; Carter Jarreau, Director of Public Works, DHS; Paisha Porter, Chaplain, DHS; and Tyrice White, Chief of Fire Department, DHS/RPCC.