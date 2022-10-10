Alvin "Coach" Thomas named to the Donaldsonville High athletic hall of fame

Staff Report

Alvin "Coach" Thomas, who was a standout football player for LSU, was named to the Donaldsonville High School athletic hall of fame.

He was a four-year letterman in football and basketball. Thomas also was a three-time all-district selection, and in 1977-78, was named to the all-state team as a defensive back.

In 1978 he was awarded a football scholar to LSU where he lettered four years and starred as a defensive back.

In 1981 he led the SEC in interceptions.

Thomas played in the 1978 Liberty Bowl, 1979 Tangerine Bowl, and 1982 Orange Bowl.

He currently represents the west bank area, including Donaldsonville, on the Ascension Parish Council.