Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10.

According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m.

Perry Smith Jr. was arrested at the scene and charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.

The investigation is ongoing, according to APSO.