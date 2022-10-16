City of Donaldsonville to host stroll event Dec. 10 at Louisiana Square

Staff Report

A Christmas tree lighting, a visit from Santa Claus, shopping, food, and beverages can all be enjoyed Dec. 10 in the historic district of Donaldsonville along Louisiana Square.

The City of Donaldsonville announced The Stroll on the Square event will be in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue, which is the area around the square that overlooks the Ascension Parish Courthouse in the city's downtown.

The event will be held from 6-10 p.m.

For vendor or musician/choir registration, contact Lee Melancon at (225) 445-1383 or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.