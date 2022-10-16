Troopers seek assistance with fatal hit-and-run crash in Belle Rose

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop C has been investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian the morning of Oct. 16.

According to police, the crash on Hwy. 998 in the Belle Rose area of Assumption Parish, south of Donaldsonville, claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle.

Troopers reported the preliminary investigation revealed Gilbert was walking east in the westbound lane of Hwy. 998 when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. The vehicle left the scene after the collision. It is believed the crash occurred after 1:30 a.m. on October 16, 2022.

Gilbert suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, police said.

Evidence located at the scene suggests the suspect vehicle involved is a 2015 to present Lincoln Continental with damage to its passenger side. It is unknown the color of the vehicle at this moment.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Troop C at (985) 857-3680. More information will be released when it becomes available.