Ascension Catholic High School announces 2022 homecoming court

Staff Report
Ascension Catholic High School announced its 2022 homecoming court. Shown front row from left are Anna Schexnayder, Joselin Diaz, Ella Landry, Malorie Denham, Alyse Ourso, Raegan Tripode, Keagan Davis, and Emmie Lambert; back row" Landon Szubinski, Brooks Leonard, Bennett Vega, Bryce Leonard, Patrick Cancienne, Layton Melancon, and Trent Landry.

The Bulldogs will host White Castle in a district game Oct. 28 at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.