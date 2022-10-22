Ascension Catholic High School announces 2022 homecoming court

Staff Report

Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville announced the 2022 homecoming court.

The court includes Keagan Davis, Malorie Denham, Joselin Diaz, Emmie Lambert, Ella Landry, Alyse Ourso, Anna Schexnayder, Raegan Tripode, Patrick Cancienne, Trent Landry, Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard, Casey Mays, Layton Melancon, Landon Szubinski, and Bennett Vega.

The Bulldogs will host White Castle in a district game Oct. 28 at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.