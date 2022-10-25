Mayor, councilman speak at recreation basketball program

Special to the Chief

Ascension Parish Councilman Alvin "Coach" Thomas and Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan spoke to the children and parents as they geared up to start basketball at the renovated facility in Donaldsonville.

The program's director shared the following update:

Director Coach Jerry Butler is working very hard to pull in as much children as he can to participate in an awesome program. We’re just getting started, the best team, the best fans the best parents. As the director of such program, I must learn to do my best and forget the rest. There’s no stopping us now because, we learn to work together to accomplish so much! If you believe, anything is possible. I teach my kids every day in practice, success doesn’t come to you, you go to it. I’m never afraid of what’s coming next, I’m excited about it! Parents still have time to register their kids late registration has started the cost is $45 per child. This will run for another 2 weeks until opening game day!

Parish Councilman Thomas also emphasized that, "We’re all in this together. We are family. The best is yet to come!”

Councilman Thomas expressed the importance of education with our children and so much like to think the Parish of Ascension, Leadership Ascension, Shell Chemical, CF Industries and everyone who donated to make this Lemann Center project a wonderful safe environment for the West Bank and the community of Donaldsonville.