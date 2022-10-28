Greg Hill, Alvin Thomas inducted into Donaldsonville athletic hall of fame

Staff Report

Donaldsonville High School inducted two athletic greats into the athletic hall of fame, former coach Greg Hill and Alvin "Coach" Thomas.

Hill coached for more than 30 years and recorded more than 500 wins as coach at DHS.

Thomas, a standout football player for LSU, was a four-year letterman in football and basketball. He also was a three-time all-district selection, and in 1977-78, was named to the all-state team as a defensive back.

In 1978 he was awarded a football scholarship to LSU where he lettered four years and starred as a defensive back. In 1981 he led the SEC in interceptions.