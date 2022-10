Ascension Catholic celebrates 2022 homecoming festivities

Staff Report

Ascension Catholic crowned seniors Casey Mays as king and Keagan Davis as queen during 2022 homecoming week festivities in Donaldsonville.

The court included Keagan Davis, Malorie Denham, Joselin Diaz, Emmie Lambert, Ella Landry, Alyse Ourso, Anna Schexnayder, Raegan Tripode, Patrick Cancienne, Trent Landry, Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard, Casey Mays, Layton Melancon, Landon Szubinski, and Bennett Vega.

The Bulldogs (7-2, 3-0 in district) defeated White Castle 54-12 in a district game Oct. 28 at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.