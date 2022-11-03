Second suspect arrested in relation to beating of cancer patient Scott Gray

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Nov. 2 the arrest of 27-year-old Marlana Stewart of Zachary in connection with the brutal beating of a cancer patient following a minor traffic incident Oct. 16 in Prairieville.

APSO previously reported the arrest of 37-year-old Bryan Cage, who was charged with felony second-degree battery and misdemeanor hit-and-run driving.

Cage reportedly turned himself in after detectives received an arrest warrant.

Stewart was charged with principal to second-degree battery and principal to hit-and-run driving, according to an APSO news release.

Detectives suspect Stewart was a passenger in the vehicle with Cage when the alleged crime occurred.

The investigation is ongoing and further details may be limited, according to the release.

Gray is a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who reportedly was involved in a minor traffic incident Oct. 16 where his work truck struck the mirror of a truck in the opposing lane of Causey Road.

According to a previous APSO news release, detectives were able to identify Cage as the suspect with the help of law enforcement technology. The agency did not provide details on how the suspect was developed.

Family and friends of Gray, who needed surgery following the violent attack, rallied together for a medical benefit Oct. 23 at Tiger Tavern in Gonzales.

He sustained several facial fractures and a lacerated tear duct, which caused his eye to be swollen short.

A 59-year-old independent air conditioning and heating serviceman, Gray has been battling stage four melanoma. His unexpected hospitalization caused him to miss his appointment at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He was set to go to New Orleans for immunotherapy.

Gray was on his way home after an evening repair job in Prairieville when the side mirror of his truck, a Chevrolet Silverado 2500, struck the mirror of another truck along Causey Road.

After pulling over at a nearby location to discuss the matter, the other driver reportedly sucker-punched and battered Gray during the discussion, causing him to lose consciousness.

Gray regained consciousness about 8 p.m. that night, when law enforcement and ambulance personnel arrived. He recalled a woman was with the man accused of hitting him, and that he was just trying to tell the man that insurance would cover the cost of repairing the mirror.