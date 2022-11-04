Ascension Catholic Middle School football teams finish season as champions

Staff Report
The Ascension Catholic Middle School seventh and eighth grade team finished the season as champions.

Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School in Donaldsonville celebrated championships for its fifth- and sixth- grade and seventh- and eighth-grade football teams.

Both teams ended the season as champions, celebrating at their last games in Plaquemine.

Ascension Catholic's fifth and sixth grade team ended the season as champions.

"We are so proud of these mighty Bulldogs for their hard work and dedication and look for great things from them in the future! Way to go Bulldogs!" a school spokesperson said.