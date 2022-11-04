Ascension Catholic Middle School football teams finish season as champions
Staff Report
Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School in Donaldsonville celebrated championships for its fifth- and sixth- grade and seventh- and eighth-grade football teams.
Both teams ended the season as champions, celebrating at their last games in Plaquemine.
"We are so proud of these mighty Bulldogs for their hard work and dedication and look for great things from them in the future! Way to go Bulldogs!" a school spokesperson said.