Staff Report

Due to the election, Donaldsonville City Hall will be closed Nov. 8 and will resume normal operation Nov. 9.

The Donaldsonville City Council meeting scheduled for Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. has been cancelled.

Once rescheduled, it will be posted to the city's website and social media platforms.

City Hall will also be closed on Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.