Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic sign with Northwestern State

Brooks Leonard and Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic High School's 2023 class signed Nov. 9 to play baseball at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

The twins have been star student-athletes in both baseball and football at the Donaldsonville school during their high school careers.

Ascension Catholic baseball coach Gee Cassard congratulated them on their signing, which was made extra special as it was on the birthday of one of their biggest fans, their late grandmother.

"People don't realize how much work and effort that you have to put in for this day to happen. Even though you do that, a lot of times some of it doesn't happen. I know they're super excited. I'm super proud of them. It's a special day," Cassard said.

After growing up honing their skills in the backyard, the brothers became a key quarterback and wide receiver combination for the playoff-bound Bulldogs.

Bryce Leonard has been the starting quarterback all four years of his high school career, setting multiple passing records. He was last year’s District 7-1A Offensive MVP as he threw for a school record 1,906 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Advocate newspaper honored him as the 2022 Boys Athlete of the Year for the Baton Rouge area.

Brooks Leonard is a few games short but is close to being a four-year starter in football. He also has played safety on defense.

Their fall success has carried over into the spring. After the last baseball season, the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association named the brothers to its all-state team.

Brooks Leonard made the team as a pitcher after he went 7-1 from the mound throughout the season. Bryce Leonard made the squad as a utility player after he hit .379 with 27 RBIs, going 6-3 from the mound.

"I'd like to thank everyone for coming out here and supporting me and Bryce as we follow our dreams for baseball," Brooks Leonard said during the signing event at the school's gym. "I'd like to thank my mom and dad for being there for me since six years old when we started baseball. They're always there for me and Bryce. I can't thank them enough. I love them. And thanks to our whole family. I love all of y'all and thanks for everything."

Bryce Leonard thanked God, all of his coaches throughout the years, his family, friends, and parents.

"I want to thank Northwestern for giving the opportunity to me and Brooks to be able to play together at the next level," Bryce Leonard said.

The twins are the sons of Jody Leonard and Janelle Leonard, the head coach of the Ascension Catholic volleyball team which has enjoyed a successful season. The Bulldogs earned a spot in the LHSAA playoff quarterfinals at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

